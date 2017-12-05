“Quincy” Pet Of The Day December 5

By Published:

Meet “Quincy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Quincy is a 7-year-old Lab/Mastiff mix. He’s a big boy, weighing in at about 70 pounds. Quincy looks like he could add on a few pounds when he gets to his forever home. He’s a beautiful fawn color with big, expressive brown eyes. Quincy is a loner and doesn’t take well to other pets. He’ll need a lot of room to roam and someone to take him on his walks. Quincy has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Quincy by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.

