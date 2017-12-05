New McLaren hospital to have huge economic impact in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new $450 million hospital campus on Lansing’s southeast side will greatly impact economic development in the area.

McLaren and Michigan State University made the announcement about the project Monday.

So, Tuesday 6 News caught up with Robert Trezise, president and CEO of Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), to see how this new hospital would help the area grow.

“There are certain projects that have the huge economic impact on our overall region,” Trezise said.” “I would say this project is in that category of overall impact.”

According to LEAP, not only will the hospital to cause property values to go up, but the city will also have a better chance of recruiting new medical device manufacturers.

“We’re going to be able to build I think a brand new sort of invigorated private industry related to knowledge based economy – you know health issues, health care – around this specific location,” Trezise said.

The hospital will be built on land owned by the MSU Foundation. The group’s executive director, David Washburn, says having the hospital there will also help attract research and development.

“The startup activity coming out of the university, this will be an attractive place for them to set up shop,” Washburn said.

Even the two current McLaren hospital buildings – that will eventually be vacated and replaced by the new one, have a lot of redevelopment potential.

“Typically when we deal with buildings that have been left behind, it’s with owners who really don’t care,” Trezise said. “McLaren cares, they’re here to stay in our community.”

As for those who already live in the area, the new hospital will be much more than just a place to take their sick children.

“Their kids and them are going to have huge new opportunities to live and work in our area, to make more money, to have more choices, to decide to live in our area,” Trezise said.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to not only have a great new medical facility here, but the collaborations between MSU and McLaren,” Washburn said. “There’s no better place to have that happen.”