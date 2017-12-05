New mayor, city council members mark new era for Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A new era has begun in the city of Jackson as Derek Dobies is sworn in as the city’s new mayor, along with two new city council members.

Jackson City Hall was packed with people Tuesday night, welcoming the new mayor and two new city council members, who all overcame big challenges to get their seats.

Derek Dobies took the oath of office during the city council meeting, officially becoming the mayor of Jackson.

“I feel good. I am honored. It’s a big privilege,” Dobies said.

A former councilman for the city’s sixth ward, Dobies overcame a recall and beat incumbent Bill Jors with 55 percent of the vote.

“I’ve learned to never give up, and I think we’re going to take that energy moving forward,” Dobies said.

The new mayor says he’s ready to start working.

“Address of the big ticket items from fixing our roads to dealing with the poverty and the gun violence that we’ve seen recently,” Dobies said.

Taking over for Dobies in the sixth ward is Colleen Sullivan, who beat three other candidates in the recall election.

Following that controversy, Sullivan wants to bring people together.

“I think that that’s the only way to proceed, frankly. And really working to build within the ward, across the ward, so that we can come together and focus on common ground and actually get things done that we all want to see happen,” Sullivan said.

Another new face on the council is Jeromy Alexander.

In the city’s third ward, he beat longtime Councilman Dan Greer by only 20 votes.

“For those who didn’t vote for me, tell me why. Tell me what we need to work on and let’s work on it together,” Alexander said. “I’m proud that I was elected, and looking forward to doing a great job for our entire ward.”

Mayor Dobies says he’s excited to work with the new city council.

“I think we have a really tremendous opportunity to do a lot of good work and tackle some of the biggest problems we face,” Dobies said.

After the oaths of office were taken, the city council selected Councilwoman Arlene Robinson as the city’s new vice mayor.

Robinson currently represents the city’s first ward on the council.