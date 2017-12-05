My Real Estate | Home Owners Insurance

I’m here with Kyle Laurent from Farm Bureau Insurance to answer some commonly asked questions about Home Owners Insurance. Kyle, what is the most common coverage you find missing?

Water Back Up. Most Carriers do not include this coverage in the base policy. Farm Bureau does. Water back up and sump pump failure covers property damage that backs up into the home through pipes, drains, sewers, sump pumps and any other type of fluid transfer systems.

Good to know, Also, does homeowner’s insurance cover my jewelry?

Coverage for jewelry is included on most homeowner’s policies. However, coverage can be limited. It is important to add a rider on your policy to provide adequate coverage.

It is important that you have the right coverage at the right price. The language and details can be confusing. So, having the right real estate and insurance agents is critical.

For more information please visit http://www.sweetteamhomes.com/