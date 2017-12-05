MSP looking for suspects in flea medication theft

IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – What kind of person would steal over $1000 of pet flea medication?

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post the two people in the people are suspected of doing just that.

On November 17 at 1:50 p.m. the Ionia Menards reported a retail fraud of over $1000 in Frontline dog and cat flea medication.

And one radio dog collar.

The pictures are fairly clear and anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444 or Ionia County Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400.