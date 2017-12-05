Day of Giving – Food bank volunteers are a key part to helping community

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In challenging financial times the need for help from local food banks is critical. But food banks also can get caught in fiscal squeezes during those same periods. An important support net for the food banks are the volunteers who step up to lend willing hands, strong backs and giving hearts to help feed the community. 6 News Aaron Dimick visited two food banks to see for himself how volunteers form the strong backbones of the organizations. You can watch his story in the video above.

You can also be a part of this year’s Day of Giving on Friday, December 8. You can bring a donation of food or cash to the WLNS studio at 2520 E. Saginaw in Lansing or the circle drive entrance to Consumers Energy in Jackson. Your friends from 6 News will be there to greet you and thank you for your generosity. If you can’t come see us in person you can make a secure donation online by clicking here.

