CATA board selects new CEO

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Capital Area Transportation Authority has a new leader today.

At a meeting last night the CATA Board chose Deputy CEO Bradley Funkhouser as their new CEO.

He was one of the two finalists for the position.

The other was the CEO of a similar organization in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Funkhouser has already been working for CATA for about 14 months now.

The board says they believe his qualifications and knowledge of the area make him an excellent leader for CATA.

“Being out in the community, riding the bus, talking to customers, and making sure the vision we are about to layout, the next chapter, that we are about to design, is in step with all agencies, the board, and the community. It’s very important,” explained Funkhouser.

The current CEO, Sandy Draggoo, is retiring after more than 40 years with CATA.