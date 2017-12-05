BWL approves rate increase proposal to bring clean energy to the region

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light is moving forward with its plan to become the “utility of the future” after BWL commissioners signed off on a plan to increase rates.

“We want to be out of the coal business by 2025,” BWL General Manager Dick Peffley said. “This will get us there, we’re one of the first major utilities to announce such an aggressive goal and we went three years and three months without a rate hike and it’s time.”

BWL General Manager Dick Peffley said this rate hike is necessary to retire the its two remaining coal plants and bring clean energy to the region.

“It’ll give them more reliable energy, shorter outages,” Peffley said.

Here’s what this means for you:

Electricity customers will pay an extra $3.16 per month.

Water rates will go up by $2.29 monthly.

Steam customers will see the greatest monthly increase at around $173

Chilled water customers will not be affected by the plan.

“We didn’t want to raise the rates either, we waited three years to do it, very sensitive to the concerns,” Peffley said. “They’ll have a cleaner utility and more reliable energy when this takes place, though.”

The new rates will go into effect on February 1, 2018.