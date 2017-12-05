Armed robber hits Lansing hotel, search on today for suspect

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing police are still searching for a man this morning who they say robbed a hotel on the south side of the city.

It happened just after 9 p.m. last night on the 6800 block of South Cedar just south of I-96.

Police tell 6 News a man in a mask walked into the Causeway Bay Lansing Hotel, said he had a weapon and demanded money.

He jumped the counter, took some cash and ran from the hotel.

Police say the man was dressed all in black and wore a mask so there’s not much to go on for a description.

If you do have any information you are asked to contact the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600