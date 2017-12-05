Armed robber hits Lansing hotel, search on today for suspect

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing police are still searching for a man this morning who they say robbed a hotel on the south side of the city.

It happened just after 9 p.m. last night on the 6800 block of South Cedar just south of I-96.

Police tell 6 News a man in a mask walked into the Causeway Bay Lansing Hotel, said he had a weapon and demanded money.

He jumped the counter, took some cash and ran from the hotel.

Police say the man was dressed all in black and wore a mask so there’s not much to go on for a description.

If you do have any information you are asked to contact the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s