Applicants sought for Tawas Point lighthouse caretakers

Photo: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – If you’ve ever dreamed of staying in a Great Lakes lighthouse, here’s your opportunity.

The application period is open for the Tawas Point Lighthouse Keeper Program. Those selected can spend two weeks in the keepers’ quarters of the historic Lake Huron structure in Tawas Point State Park between May 16 and Oct. 16.

In exchange for free lodging, participants perform about 35 hours of services each week. Duties include greeting visitors, giving tours, providing information about the lighthouse and routine cleaning and maintenance.

Lighthouse historian Hillary Pine says the program looks for teams of two, three or four adults. Knowledge of lighthouse lore or Great Lakes maritime history is preferred but not required.

The application period is open through Feb. 2. Information is available on the state’s website .

