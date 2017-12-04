Trio of Lansing Police officers bring hoops to neighborhood

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In November three Lansing police officers went to a call on the 1400 block of Bailey Street.

Police say they settled a misunderstanding over a basketball hoop and then noticed the kids didn’t have a place to play.

So, Officer Dean, Officer Harrington and Officer Kocan pooled their money and bought the kids a hoop and a ball and brought it back.

Video from Arizona Adams shows the officers shooting hoops with them.

She tells 6 News the officers gave the kids an amazing experience and she’s glad there are still warm-hearted people in the world.

