Steelmaker plans sprawling plant in rural Durand

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – According to Crain’s Detroit Business, New Steel International Inc., an Ohio-based steel technology firm, is the company leading an effort to purchase nearly 1,000 acres of farm land in Shiawassee County to build a massive steel-making plant.

The plant would love along I-69 in Durand.

On Monday CEO John Schultes confirmed his company is one of several pursuing a project to build a multibillion-dollar manufacturing facility in Vernon Township.

The plans have been kept under wraps for months using the code name “Project Tim.”

New Steel Inc. has applied for a $7 billion federal loan through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program.

“It’s a little too early to really go public with things,” Schultes said in a telephone interview with Crain’s Detroit Business. “There are a lot of companies trying to make this happen.”