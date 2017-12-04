Steelmaker plans sprawling plant in rural Durand

By Published: Updated:

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – According to Crain’s Detroit Business, New Steel International Inc., an Ohio-based steel technology firm, is the company leading an effort to purchase nearly 1,000 acres of farm land in Shiawassee County to build a massive steel-making plant.

The plant would love along I-69 in Durand.

On Monday CEO John Schultes confirmed his company is one of several pursuing a project to build a multibillion-dollar manufacturing facility in Vernon Township.

The plans have been kept under wraps for months using the code name “Project Tim.”

New Steel Inc. has applied for a $7 billion federal loan through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program.

“It’s a little too early to really go public with things,” Schultes said in a telephone interview with Crain’s Detroit Business. “There are a lot of companies trying to make this happen.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s