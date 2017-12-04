State reveals Medical Marihuana Administrative rules

Related Coverage Zero applications turned in for medical marijuana dispensary center license on first day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s the reveal that the medical marijuana industry in Michigan has been waiting to see.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has published the emergency administrative rules.

The rules now will clear the way for implementing the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act that was signed by Governor Rick Snyder and takes effect today.

It stays in effect for six months.

The rules ensure a fair and efficient regulatory structure for Michigan businesses as well as access to safety-tested medical marihuana for qualifying patients.

The emergency administrative rules give details to prospective licensees on the following subjects:

• Requirements of the marihuana facility plan.

• Pre-licensure investigation and inspection of the proposed facilities.

• The grounds on which a license may be denied.

• Renewals of licenses, changes to facilities.

• Notifications, reporting, inspections, penalties, sanctions, fines.

• Transition period and licensee requirements to get marihuana product into the statewide monitoring system.

• Requirements and obligations of licensed marihuana facilities.

• Applicable state laws/rules, fire safety, security measures, prohibitions.

• Requirements, restrictions, and maximum THC-levels for marihuana-infused products.

• Storage, labeling requirements, product destruction, and waste management.

• Statewide marihuana tracking system.

• Daily purchasing limits and marketing/advertising restrictions.

• Employee background check requirements.

• The hearing and review process recommended by the Michigan Administrative Hearing System.

The emergency administrative rules also provide further details on LARA’s previously released advisory bulletins:

• Co-Location of Medical Marihuana Facilities

• License Stacking for Class C Growers

• Required Marihuana Product Testing Points

• License Application Process

• Application Document Checklist

• Municipal Authorization of Marihuana Facilities

• Continued Operation with Local Authorization

• Licensee Capitalization Requirements and Proof of Financial Responsibility

• Registered Caregivers/Patients Transition to Facility Licensee/Employee

• Local and State Fees

It is expected that businesses will begin applying for medical marihuana licenses now that the rules are more clearly defined by the state.