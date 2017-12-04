Skubick: Newest candidate for governor admits “I hate politics”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lt. Governor Brian Calley is in his first full week of campaigning for governor and he is telling this reporter that he hates politics.

“I hate politics. Everybody hates politics,” insists Mr. Calley.

Despite the popular wisdom that a lt. governor candidate for governor should not hook his wagon to the incumbent, Brian Calley is all-in, running on the Gov. Rick Snyder record.

“I don’t think that’s problem,” he claims.

But he clearly believes all the fighting in politics is a problem, which is why he hates it.

“Politics is where they just have insistent fighting all the time, bickering, looking backwards, pointing fingers and that’s all the stuff that makes people skeptical about public service,” adds Mr. Calley. “People brag about fighting in politics.”

Mr. Calley contends the citizens want cooperating politicians, not fighting politicians.

“Instead of finding ways to bring people back together, they leverage the divide for their own personal agenda and that doesn’t make any sense. That’s not what our people deserve.”

But the Bill Schuette for governor campaign complains Mr. Calley says one thing about fighing but then accuses Mr. Schuette of using the Flint water crisis for political reasons.

Reporter: “So when somebody says I was fighting for justice in the Flint water crisis that is not credible?”

Calley: “No, you can fight for what you believe in and I do fight for that.”

Reporter: “You just said you don’t like fighting.”

Calley: “No, for stuff I believe in. But the important thing is not the fight but getting things done.”