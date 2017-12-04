Phone scam alert from Ingham County sheriff

Related Coverage FBI warns of IRS scam in mid-Michigan

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Here we go again. A variation of the old “send money or you’ll be arrested” phone scam is making the rounds in Ingham County.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth tells 6 News the scammers are calling people and telling them that they have missed jury duty.

The fake caller is portraying themselves as being a Deputy or Chief Deputy at the Sheriff’s Office.

The only way to avoid being arrested is to pay money.

Scammers say they can accept payments through PayPal, credit cards or Green Dot cards.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth says the department does not call persons with warrants for their arrest, or request money to avoid arrest.

If you get one of these calls, hang up.

Some of the other variations of this scam include Microsoft, IRS or claiming to be from the County Clerk.

