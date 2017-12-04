MSP troopers focus on I-94 truck traffic during increased multi-state effort

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – I-94 will be busy with law enforcement agencies across state lines today as they will be focusing on traffic near commercial trucks.

State police troopers from Michigan, Indiana and Illinois will be patrolling the I-94 Corridor.

The multi-state operation seeks to reduce commercial vehicle crashes.

Troopers will be looking out for speeding, improper passing, drivers who follow too close, distracted driving and improper lane use.

Officials say last year Michigan saw an increase in fatalities related to commercial vehicles.