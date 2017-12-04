More mammoth bones found at Chelsea farm

CHELSEA, Mich (WLNS) – More mammoth bones have been uncovered at a site in Chelsea.

According to our media partners at WHMI, University of Michigan paleontologists have discovered 40 additional mammoth bones during a second excavation at a Chelsea farm.

Bones from a wooly-Columbian mammoth hybrid were found in 2015.

University experts determined those bones are more than 15,000 years old.

Researchers have determined that the mammoth was likely a 45-year-old male.

