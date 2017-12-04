Michigan task force suggests drone use limits to lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A new report by a Michigan task force says the state Legislature should limit the operation of drones around areas such as correctional facilities, tourist destinations and prominent bridges.

The 27-member Unmanned Aircraft Systems Task Force was created earlier this year to form statewide policy on the operation and regulation of unmanned aircraft systems.

The panel said in a report released last month that it worked to balance safety needs while respecting the Federal Aviation Administration’s authority over airspace.

The task force’s report also recommends the creation of an Unmanned Aerial System Joint Program Office, developing education and outreach strategies, and expanding the American Center for Mobility to include unmanned aircraft. The center is a test site for autonomous vehicles.

Gov. Rick Snyder and the Legislature will review the recommendations.

