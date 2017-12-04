Michigan offers reminder about sexual harassment complaints

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is reminding state residents that they may file sexual harassment complaints with the department.

The department’s Director Agustin Arbulu says in a statement that there’s a “national time of reckoning with regard to sexual harassment and sexual misconduct” that’s taking place. Under Michigan law, sexual harassment constitutes illegal discrimination.

There have been a wave of allegations against titans of entertainment, media, politics and sports since the explosive reports of sexual misconduct by Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

Arbulu notes, however, that sexual harassment can happen to anyone – not just those in the “high-powered worlds of politics, news and entertainment.”

Information about how to file a complaint is posted on the department’s website .