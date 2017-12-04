MI Attorney General calls on MSU to release findings of internal review into Nassar scandal

LANSING, Mich.- Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is asking Michigan State University to release the findings of an internal report into the actions of former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who sexually abused young women and girls while employed at the university.

In his letter to MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon on Monday, Schuette said the findings by former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald “will be critical to understanding the full picture of what, if any, responsibility other persons may have had regarding Nassar’s criminal conduct.”

Nassar has pleaded guilty to first degree criminal sexual conduct Ingham and Eaton counties. He admitted to using his power and position as a doctor to sexually abuse young women and girls under the guise of medial treatment. He treated young athletes on MSU campus, his home in Holt and at Twistars Gymnastics Club in Dimondale. The cases were filed by Schuette’s office.

“Releasing the findings to the proper law enforcement authorities, such as the FBI, Michigan State Police, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, is essential to ensure that a complete and thorough investigation into Mr. Nassar’s actions is conducted,” the letter says.

MSU Spokesman Jason Cody said he’s aware the university received a letter, adding that MSU’s general counsel will review it.

In a separate, federal case against him, Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Grand Rapids for possessing child pornography.

In addition to the criminal cases against him, the former doctor is also being sued by more than 130 women in a civil lawsuit. MSU and Twistars are named as co-defendants.