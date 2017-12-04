Gas prices fall now but could climb before New Year

Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Drivers in the Lansing area are catching a break at the gas pump.

Average retail gasoline prices in Lansing have fallen 5.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.31 per gallon, according to online price monitor GasBuddy.com.

That price is still about 12 cents higher than this same time last year and nearly 29 cents lower than a month ago.

“With OPEC deciding last week to extend last year’s agreement on oil production cuts, the future for gasoline prices isn’t as rosy,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Motorists should enjoy the falling prices now because it’s likely that prices may again rise approaching the New Year as oil prices continue to show strength.”

You can expect to pay more for gas in the Ann Arbor area. GasBuddy found that the average price per gallon there is $2.54 and that’s down six cents from last week.

