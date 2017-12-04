Day of Giving: Many working adults still in need of help from food pantries

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – When the term “those in need” is used, many immediately think of the homeless — but a growing number of *working adults* rely on some sort of assistance to survive.

6 News anchor Jorma Duran visited a local food pantry and shows us who “those in need” really are in greater Lansing.

This Friday you can help during the 6 News “Day of Giving” event. You can bring your food or cash donations to the WLNS studio at 2520 E. Saginaw in Lansing or the Consumers Energy offices in Jackson.

Your gifts will help people in need right in this area.

