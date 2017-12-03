Marijuana conference aims to shed light on budding business

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The rules and regulations of medical marijuana can be a tad hazy to say the least. But to clear up any confusion, cannabis experts hosted a conference to give entrepreneurs all the information they need to know about this budding business.

“Michigan can really evolve into the next step in our economic boom which may not be automotive based, it might be cannabis based,” said Rick Thompson; Owner of the Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group.

Thompson says our state will start accepting applications for the MMFLA, also known as the “Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act” the third week of December.

“The MMFLA program incorporates five different types of businesses…cultivation, transport, processing, testing and distribution of medicinal cannabis,” Thompson stated.

Jamie Lowell worked with Thompson to organize this conference. He says the MMFLA involves two licenses.

“First of all the group or the person is reviewed to make sure they meet all the requirements to be able to get issued a license, and then that’s followed up with the recognition of where they are actually going to operate to make sure everything with that local community is all in line with state laws,” said Lowell.

In Michigan alone, there are roughly 260,000 registered medical marijuana users and it’s for that reason, cannabis experts say it’s important to make sure the community stays informed of all the medical marijuana guidelines especially with application deadlines approaching.

“It really sets the stage for the next evolution in marijuana law reform which is legalization,” said Thompson.

“This industry is only going in one direction at this point,” Lowell stated.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) plans to release how to sign up for this new kind of medical marijuana license in the week ahead.