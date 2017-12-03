Deadly social media game called “Blue Whale Challenge” targets teens

It’s a deadly social media game that kids are literally dying to play…It’s called the “Blue Whale Challenge” and encourages teens to hurt themselves for 50-days with the last “challenge” ending in suicide.

We’re telling you this story so you can prevent your child from getting involved.

“Some of the early tasks start out with things like watching a horror movie or waking up early,” says Andrea Wittenborn, an Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Studies at MSU.

She says each day the “challenge” can become more dangerous.

“It progresses over time to things like self-harming, cutting certain things into your body, or carving things into your body until the last step of committing suicide,” says Wittenborn.

The game is known to have started on social media in Russia and has been linked to multiple deaths in the United States.

A school in Alabama has even taken action by warning parents of the dangers…

“What happens is they target vulnerable youth, so people who are already at risk for suicide,” says Wittenborn.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control, suicide rates for teens 15 to 19 years old have increased from the year 2010 to 2015.

According to Wittenborn research shows that increase can be directly correlated to the use of smart phones and social media.

But she says within the past year many social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have stepped up efforts to block the use of the “blue whale challenge.”

It’s also developing ways to detect and intervene when someone may be feeling suicidal.

“They open these spaces up so that people who know the person can actually communicate with a person who’s at risk,” says Wittenborn.

So what are some red flags?

Hashtags like: #bluewhalechallenge #curatorfindme and #iamwhale

Whittenborn says parents may also see a change in their teen’s mood, a dramatic change to their look, or a new friend group.

She encourages parents to tell their child that they are loved and have value in their life.

“Those kinds of things, that reassurance, is really important for adolescents,” says Wittenborn.

Because in the end, a simple reminder could save a life.

For more resources on suicide prevention click here.