Peacock Road Family Farm donates “Trees for Troops”

Picking out the perfect Christmas tree can be one of the bets ways to kick off the holiday season.

And thanks to a nation-wide effort called “Trees For Troops” those serving overseas can rest easy, knowing their loved ones will have a tree for Christmas.

The Peacock Road Family Farm in Laingsburg is one of several tree farms across the country participating in this weekend’s event.. spreading the Christmas spirit one tree at a time.

The farm has been spreading holiday cheer for more than two decades.

“We don’t sell Christmas trees, we sell smiles,” says Farmer Ed Carpenter.

And each year, those smiles and these Christmas trees travel much further than just here in Mid-Michigan.

One by one, freshly cut pine trees are loaded into a Fed-Ex truck parked at the farm.

This effort is part of a nationwide campaign called “Trees For Troops.”

It’s purpose? To spread Christmas cheer to the families of those who fight for our freedom.

“We were very poor my son had been sick for many months.. that tree was our Christmas. It was the whole thing, I can hardly put it into words,” says Linda McKinch, an army veteran.

McKinch says if it wasn’t for the tree she received years ago, her family wouldn’t have had a Christmas at all.. which is why today she’s giving back.

“It was kind of a big deal for me because that had been a heartbreaking time for us,” says McKinch.

For the past 12-years, the Peacock Road Family Farm has been participating in the campaign.

Families can shop for their own tree and adopt another that will be shipped out either to a military base or troops overseas who need a little touch of the holiday season.

“To know that you planted a little tree about that high, and when it gets up here about ten years later, your going to cut it and send it to a family and it’s part of their Christmas celebration it just warms you up that we’re able to do that,” says Carpenter.

Farmer Ed says the farm donates a little more than 100 Christmas trees each year.

A heart-felt gesture by the community, he says means much more than just having a tree to call their own.

“We’re really in the business of renewing memories and making new ones, so we know that the young people, the little kids that get this tree it won’t be that long until they have their own family and be putting a tree up. So there’s a lot of good feelings about this business,” says Carpenter.

An effort to give those who serve one less thing to worry about this season.

“It’s the simple things, that really make families feel warm,” says Carpenter.

“It made all the difference in the world,” says McKinch.

The trees collected this year will be shipped out to a military base in New Orleans.

Tomorrow is the last day to donate a tree before the truck days off but the farm will be collecting donations for troops through the rest of the holiday season.