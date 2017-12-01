Pheasant restoration program plans habitat improvements

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Pheasant Restoration Initiative is making plans to continue improving habitat for the game bird species in coming years.

The initiative seeks federal and state resources to help boost pheasant populations and hunting opportunities on private land – and in state game and recreation areas. Landowners can take part by forming cooperatives.

One goal in a new planning document is hiring an Adopt-A-Game-Area Program coordinator to step up habitat restoration on state lands.

Others call for enhancing and restoring thousands of acres of grasslands and wetlands, plus hosting annual public workshops and open houses at premier grasslands operated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

