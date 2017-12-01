Nite Lites display shines bright in first year at MIS

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a big display that makes the holiday season sparkle in mid-Michigan.

And now this community staple is shining in a new location.

6 News visited the Nite Lite’s first year at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Families all over the area look forward to enjoying this drive-through display to every holiday season.

“It was just a pleasure. And you get to just keep going, another turn, another turn,” said Mike Mark, who came from Chelsea to the display with her family.

After 21 years at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, the Nite Lites display is now dazzling patrons at MIS.

“It’s a great location. You couldn’t ask for anything better,” said John Spink, founder and owner of the display.

Spink says with new buildings going up at the fairgrounds, space was getting tight.

So when the speedway approached him to bring the display to MIS he put the petal to the metal.

“We can make the show a lot bigger, and we’re really happy with it,” Spink said. “It’s a lot more room out here. A lot more room to grow.”

The move to MIS provides a drive nearly 5 miles long through thousands of lights.

And because it’s far outside the city, there’s no light pollution.

Vehicles cruise over the race track, through the infield, and down pit row.

Your Christmas favorites are still there, along with some high-tech additions.

“We have some mega tunnels that are synced to the music in your car, which is really neat. And then we added some mega trees. 30 foot trees that are out there,” Spink said.

Spink says the new location isn’t stopping light lovers from getting there.

“We had a great weekend last weekend,” Spink said.

The Mark family traveled from Chelsea to experience the lights with their great-grandson.

They’ve been through the display at the fairgrounds and say this location provides more family fun.

“Oh yes, much better. It’s expanded dramatically,” said Paul Mark.

“A lot of room, a lot of room to see things well,” said Mike Mark.

It’s a labor of love for the Nite Lites crew who spend several months setting up.

Spink says they take pride in being a part of countless holiday memories.

“We all have a passion for what we do here. It’s a job that you just love going to work every day,” Spink said.

The Nite Lites is now open every day until New Year’s Eve.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The cost is $20 per vehicle.

Military veterans get in for free on December 7.

For more information follow this link: