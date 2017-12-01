My Business | SBAM Talent

In my industry, finding and retaining top talent is crucial to the success of my business. How can small business owners like me compete for talent with larger organizations?

At the Small Business Association of Michigan, we continue to hear from our members that finding and retaining talent is a top priority. Our team is cultivating a variety of resources to give business owners advice, fresh ideas and member services that can help boost their attractiveness to both current and potential employees. Consider enhancing benefits packages, being creative with flexible schedules, and investing in employee development.

I love that your website has a variety of resources related to finding and retaining talent, especially when I can read advice from other business owners. And, it’s great to know that your team is focused on helping small business owners compete for top talent in our state.

