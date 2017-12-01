My Business | SBAM Profit Planning

Smart small business owners know the value of pro-active planning. Personally, I have found that utilizing a profit plan is one crucial piece of the business planning puzzle. My profit plan helps me to be forward thinking and have a deep understanding of my overall financial goals.

The Small Business Association of Michigan offers a comprehensive Entrepreneur’s Profit Planning Process guide, available as a free e-book on our website. Business owners can learn about the process of planning and get tips on what to include in the profit plan and how to create their own.

I found the Entrepreneur’s Profit Planning Guide to be such a valuable resource as I was developing my own profit plan and analyzing the financial health of my small business. I especially loved that it was an easy-to-follow guide that didn’t require an accounting degree to understand.

Download the profit planning guide here: www.sbam.org