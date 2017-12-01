Michigan minimum wage rising to $9.25 an hour in January

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s minimum wage will rise to $9.25 an hour starting Jan. 1.

That’s a 35-cent raise from the current minimum of $8.90 per hour. It’s the final definitive increase provided by a 2014 law, the state said Friday.

Beginning in 2019, however, the minimum wage is due to increase annually with inflation unless the unemployment rate is high.

Employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum to employees age 16 and 17. The training wage remains at $4.25 per hour for new hires age 16 to 19 for the first 90 days of employment.

Advocates for restaurant workers have launched a 2018 ballot drive in a bid to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour and pay tipped employees the hourly minimum.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s