WLNS – Kitty is a quiet gal looking for a quiet adult-only home with no dogs. Her front paws are declawed and she gets very nervous around loud animals. She would do best with older cats like herself. We don’t have an exact age on her but we think shes around 6 or 7. She loves ear scratches and attention.

She can be found at the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. For more information call 517- 676- 8370.