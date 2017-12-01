Advocacy group says #MeToo could lead to less tolerance for sexual harassment

By Published:

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – Over the past few months, many high-profile names have been tarnished with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Is this a flash in the pan or a change in our culture? A local women’s advocacy organization called “LACASA” says this could be the start of an even bigger movement.

“I think it’s a re-awakening and there’s something to be said about star power in celebrities, for whatever reason there is, people feel connected,” said Bobette Schrandt; President/CEO of LACASA.

It’s that connection that Schrandt says so many women continue to break their silence.

She says while there’s been “movements” in the past, the social media platform #metoo is society’s way of recognizing there is a serious problem.

“It gave them a voice and it really again turned up many emotional thoughts,” Schrandt stated.

Schrandt says all of the high-profile men blasted in the spotlight for allegations of sexual misconduct have two things in common…power and control.

“Many women feel they’re single mothers, they’re working to support a family, they need their jobs so the fact why did they not leave…well it’s not as simple as just leaving a job where you are being harassed,” said Schrandt.

The fear of facing backlash for speaking out is also a concern and that’s not all.

“It might only take one false story that might come forward that could really make this whole take a back slide,” Schrandt stated.

But Schrandt says that’s a risk worth taking in order to push this movement forward and create change.

“People talk about the courage to come forward. I believe that the survivors and the victims have always had the courage. They have survived things that maybe you and I have never had to survive, that is courage…courage to continue. I think what this is, is hope. It has given victims and survivors a sense of hope that change can happen and they have a voice,” said Schrandt.

Schrandt says she’s hopeful that this is a movement that has hit the ground running and won’t stop anytime soon.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s