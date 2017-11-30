Skubick: What’s on the menu? Snyder hosts $100k per plate fundraiser tonight

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Rick Snyder, who is not running for re-election, is staging a $100,000 fundraiser at an undisclosed location in Detroit tonight.

The governor’s office is not releasing any details on the event.

The invite for the governor’s “Making Michigan Accountable” fundraiser reads “Join Gov. Rick Snyder in accelerating and protecting Michigan’s comeback” and for $10,000 you get a personal briefing from the governor and for $100,000 you get the main event.

The hosts for the governors’ event include Bill Ford from the Ford Motor Company, Chris Ilitch from the Ilitch pizza family and Roger Penske of race care driving fame.

State Senator Arlan Meekhof won’t be at the dinner. “I don’t have a $100,000 so that answers your question.”

Sen. Meekhof adds he thinks campaign rules should apply to the fundraiser.

But the governor, who has called for transparency, does not have to disclose anything.

The Bill Schuette campaign is watching all this and one of his supporters reacts to the price tag on the event tonight.

SEn. Rick Jones says “I haven’t ever heard of a lame duck governor doing such a thing. Perhaps he is going to help Brian Calley.”

6 News called the contact number on the invite for details on what you get for $100,000.

No response.

They won’t even disclose the location which is in downtown Detroit… somewhere.