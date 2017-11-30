Security video of teen’s murder revealed in court hearing

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It was the first murder of the year in the city of Jackson.

And Thursday morning, the suspected killer appeared in Jackson County Court for a preliminary hearing.

It’s now been four months since the murder happened and the case hasn’t moved forward yet.

But 6 News is getting a shocking look at how Morris McBride, Jr. was killed.

Security camera footage from the Reed Manor Apartments in Jackson shows the last moments of McBride’s life.

The video was played at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Hassan Moore, who’s accused of killing McBride.

Just after midnight on July 20, you can see 18-year-old McBride walking with another man through the apartment complex.

One minute later, a masked person comes into view and fires two shots and then runs away, flagging down a passing car.

The video also shows the suspect getting into the vehicle and driving off.

Reed Manor’s security guard heard the shots and rushed to help.

“I saw a young man lying on the ground face down. He quit breathing so I rolled him over and started CPR on him,” said Anthony Iovannone, a security guard at Reed Manor.

Police say McBride was pronounced dead on the scene, killed by a gunshot wound to the back.

Three months later, Moore was arrested and charged with open murder.

Investigators say he hasn’t said anything about the shooting.

So far in court, no one has identified Moore as the shooter and no explanation has been given for why McBride lost his life.

There’s one person left to testify in the preliminary hearing, but he’s currently serving time at a county jail in Tennessee so the hearing is set to continue in January.