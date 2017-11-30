Rep. John Conyers hospitalized in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A political consultant says U.S. Rep. John Conyers has been hospitalized in Detroit.

Sam Riddle said Thursday he spoke to Conyers’ wife, Monica Conyers. Riddle says he doesn’t know why the Democrat congressman was hospitalized or his condition.

He declined to name the hospital.

The 88-year-old Conyers has been under pressure after multiple women who’ve worked for him accused him of sexual harassment.

He denies the allegations, and his lawyer says he won’t resign. Conyers is the longest-serving member of the U.S. House.

One woman, Marion Brown, told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that she was propositioned for sex multiple times over more than a decade before she was fired.