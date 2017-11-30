Multi-million dollar settlement in Deven Guilford death lawsuit

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A settlement has been reached between the family of Deven Guilford and Eaton County Sgt. Jon Frost in connection with the shooting death of the teen two years ago.

The $2.4 million settlement was reached after negotiations in the 6th Court of Appeals Mediation Office.

According to Frost’s attorney James Dyer, the settlement requires that a federal lawsuit be dismissed and there be no more claims made.

The settlement will be paid by Eaton County’s risk manager, the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority.

An Eaton County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Deven Guilford on February 28, 2015 during a traffic stop.

The stop began when Guilford flashed his brights at Deputy Jonathon Frost because he believed Frost’s brights were on.

Frost pulled Guilford over and Guilford didn’t have his license on him. The stop escalated into a fight and ended when Frost shot and killed the teen.

Guilford’s family filed suit against Frost and the county, saying the deputy violated the Michigan Wrongful Death Act and Guilford’s civil rights.