Lansing Board of Water and Light to hear from public on proposed rate increase

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light is considering a 3-year plan to raise the price tag on energy and water use in the Capital area.

The price hike is a part of the BWL’s plan to retire the Eckert and Erickson coal plants and provide customers with 30-percent clean energy by the end of 2020.

BWL kept rates the same in the area for the last three years in a row but this is where the 3-year price plan sits right now:

Starting next year BWL will raise electricity rates by 3.9 percent.

That averages to around $3.16 per month in 2018.

Water and steam rates will increase by 5.5 percent next year then 7.5 percent the following 2 years.

For water bills the average would sit around $2.30 per month.

For steam the average bill should be nearly $173 per year starting in 2018.

Tonight the BWL Board of Commissioners wants to hear from you.

A public hearing on the rate plan starts tonight at 5:30 at the BWL Depot on Washington Avenue in Lansing.

If approved the new rates would go into effect in February.

