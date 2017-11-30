Habitat receives gift from Dewalt after break-in, theft

LANSING, MI – Back in September, the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region Affiliate was the scene of a crime.

Thieves smashed their way through a locked gate, and inside of a trailer holding habitat’s most expensive power tools. Whoever broke in took off with the tools.

Habitat was forced to replace thousands of dollars in tools to continue their ongoing projects, with a little help from a few generous community members.

Weeks later, a surprise gift landed on their doorstep from Dewalt Power Tools.

The company replaced every missing tool.

“This gift that has arrived is now allowing us to fill a second trailer to be able to serve more families than we have before because now we’ll be able to have two teams out on any given day. It’s just an incredible gift and perfect timing for the thanksgiving season,” says Executive Director Vicki Hamilton-Allen.

Since the break in the affiliate has upgraded their security system adding cameras, and GPS technology.

The lost tools have not been recovered.