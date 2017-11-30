Group asks for donations to bring Christmas to seniors in need

(WLNS) – The holidays are supposed to be a happy time for everyone, but that’s often not the case for those in need. A local group is asking for your help to ensure every senior in our community is taken care of this time of year.

Tri-County TRIAD puts together the “No Senior Without Christmas” program every year.

They started in 2000, giving items to just 20 seniors. This year, they’re giving essential supplies like soap and toilet paper to 350 seniors in need.

Chair Traci Ruiz said many seniors live below poverty level, but don’t ask for help because they’re worried they’ll be forced from their homes.

She says the organization needs support to brighten the holidays for those in need.

“People who want to help, the best thing they can do this year – we need monetary donations. Those are down so we want to be able to get the supplies, the necessities I should say, for our senior citizens and let them have a holiday this season,” said Ruiz.

If you’d like to donate, you can find a link on the Tri-County TRIAD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ICTRIAD/