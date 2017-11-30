Feds seek 60-year prison sentence for Larry Nassar

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – Federal prosecutors are seeking a 60-year prison sentence for a Michigan sports doctor who was caught with child pornography while under investigation for sexual assault.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in western Michigan says Larry Nassar “poses an immense risk to the community.” Nassar will be sentenced for child porn crimes on Dec. 7.

The 54-year-old worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

In the last week, he has pleaded guilty to molesting teens and younger girls in two Michigan counties. They mostly were seeking treatment for gymnastics injuries. Meanwhile, more than 100 women and girls are suing him.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lewis says Nassar’s crimes have had a “devastating impact” on victims.

