“Dustin” Pet Of The Day November 30

Meet “Dustin”, our Pet Of The Day today. Dustin is about 7-months-old and he’s a real mix or breeds. He’s a classic puppy with lots of energy. Dustin has a sweet disposition and can be a little mouthy. He has a tendency to want to chew on things so a patient, experienced owner would be best. Dustin will be a great companion as he becomes better trained and his owner will be rewarded with an awesome, loyal friend. Dustin has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Dustin by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

