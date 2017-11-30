DNR maintainence building looted, search on for suspects

IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – Investigators from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects in connection with the ransacking of a Department of Natural Resources maintainence building earlier this week.

The building is located at the Sessions Lake Campground and State Park west of Ionia.

Deputies were called to the site November 27 and found someone had smashed a lock and stolen a number of pieces of equipment.

It is believed the break-in occurred sometime between November 25 and 27.

The thieves took several chainsaws, backpack style leaf blowers, a John Deere riding mower, and a John Deere 60” Z-Track mower.

It was also reported that a 6 x 12 utility trailer had been stolen from the station as well.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 616-527-5737, or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.