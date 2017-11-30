Bills end immunity for cops who have sex with prostitutes

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Police in Michigan would no longer be legally allowed to have sex with prostitutes during undercover investigations under legislation nearing Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk.

The Senate unanimously approved a bill Thursday, and the House passed a related one 91-17. Both chambers had voted for the bills earlier this year.

Michigan is believed to be the last state in the U.S. that gives police immunity from prosecution in such circumstances after Hawaii made a change in 2014.

A sponsor of the legislation has said she does not believe officers are actually taking advantage of the law, but it should still come off the books.

ONLINE: House Bill 4355

