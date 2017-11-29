“Whitney” Pet Of The Day November 29

By Published:

Meet “Whitney”, our Pet Of The Day today. Whitney is a 5-year-old spayed female dog. She is a mixed breed with the sweetest personality. Whitney came to the shelter from Houston where she waited 45 days for her family to claim her but they never did after the hurricane hit. She is very friendly but would prefer a home with no dogs. Whitney has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Whitney by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

