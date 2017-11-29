“Today Show” Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate behavior

By Published:
Matt Lauer attends the Matrix Awards, hosted by New York Women in Communications, at the Sheraton Times Square on Monday, April 24, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK CITY (AP) – NBC terminates ‘Today’ show host Matt Lauer for inappropriate behavior at workplace. He joined the Today show in 1997.

This story is developing and will be updated online.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s