“Today Show” Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate behavior

NEW YORK CITY (AP) – NBC terminates ‘Today’ show host Matt Lauer for inappropriate behavior at workplace. He joined the Today show in 1997.
This story is developing and will be updated online.
