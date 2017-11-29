Suspect in MSU missing student case sentenced to prison for child sex trafficking

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS ) – A Mason man has been sentenced to at least 16 years in prison after being convicted of soliciting a minor girl for sex.

Brad Cournaya, 50, was also found guilty in October of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was also sentenced to 16 years in prison for that crime.

The two sentences will be served at the same time.

Cournaya is perhaps better known to police as the sole suspect in the presumed death of his former girlfriend Krista Leuth in 2008.

Her body has never been found but investigators discovered her student identification and cell phone at the spot where Cournaya’s truck broke down along US-127 the night she went missing.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s