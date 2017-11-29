Over 500 people attend rally for healthcare and pension benefits at the Capitol

Benefits and pensions rally View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of police officers and firefighters rallied together opposing changes to their healthcare and pension benefits at the Capitol.

Governor Rick Snyder former a task force last January to address under-funded pensio and healthcare liabilities in area communities.

Lawmakers are expected to introduce legislation this week but the first res ponders say it goes too far and doesn’t take task force recommendations into account.

The changes would impact current and future employees when they retire.

The rally is expected to go from 9:00am until 2:00pm.