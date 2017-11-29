Michigan seeks volunteers to serve as state campground hosts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to serve as campground hosts in state parks, recreation areas and rustic state forest sites.

Hosts can stay in the campgrounds free of charge. In exchange, they perform 30 hours of service per week. Among their duties are helping campers find their sites, answering camper questions, planning activities and light maintenance chores.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and provide their own camping equipment, food and personal items. Volunteer assignments begin as early as April and last through October.

Candidate selection is based on familiarity with the state park system, camping experience, special skills and other factors.

Hosts must participate in a two-day host training session within the first two years of being chosen.

