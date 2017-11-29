Manufacturing company cancels big expansion in Jackson County

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — It was good news for people looking for work in Jackson County.

But now a plan to add more than a hundred jobs and invest millions of dollars has been called off.

Construction has come to a halt on a new addition to the Dexter Stamping Company in Blackman Township.

The manufacturing company recently told township officials that it is no longer investing more than $14 million dollars at its facility on Thorrez Road.

The investment would have created around 150 new jobs.

The company hasn’t given any explanation for dumping the plan.

Messages for comment were not returned to 6 News.

When the investment was announced in October, it was revealed the company chose to bring the new jobs to its Jackson County location over a plant in Elkhart, Indiana.

However right now there’s no indication the investment is going there.

In order to make the expansion happen, Dexter Stamping was set to receive incentives from state and local government.

One of them was a $750,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The MEDC says the deal never went through so the company hasn’t received any state funds.

An official from also says a company calling off an expansion like this does happen from time to time and it’s not unusual for companies to make adjustments based on business trends.

A report from our media partners at the Jackson Citizen Patriot indicates the company doesn’t have any plans to move out of Jackson County and they could restart the development in spring 2018.