Looking for a job? ALDI is hiring at its Webberville warehouse

WEBBERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – If you are looking for a job here’s a great opportunity for you.

The ALDI location on North Stockbridge Road in Webberville is holding a hiring event today.

There are two chances to apply.

The first opened at 7 a.m. today and will continue to 1 p.m.

Then there will be a break and applications will be accepted from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. tonight.

ALDI says it offers better wages and benefits than most retailers across the country.

According to store representatives a warehouse associate makes about $14 an hour and after working for two years their wage increases to $16 an hour.

